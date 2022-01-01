ROH Defy Or Deny

Not Available

Defy Or Deny was a professional wrestling event produced by Ring of Honor (ROH). It took place on March 18, 2011 at the Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Dark match: Andy Ridge & Nick Westgate vs ??? & J. Freddie Mark Briscoe vs Kyle O'Reilly The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) vs Grizzly Redwood & Steve Corino Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole Chris Hero (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) vs TJ Perkins The Bravado Brothers vs Matt Taven & Sid Reeves Eddie Edwards vs Michael Elgin (w/ Truth Martini) Christopher Daniels (c) vs Mike Bennett (w/ Bob Evans) ROH World Television Championship Davey Richards vs Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Sara Del Rey & Shane Hagadorn) Roderick Strong (w/ Truth Martini) vs El Generico vs Homicide vs Jay Briscoe in a Defy Or Deny Four Way Elimination Match