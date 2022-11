Not Available

Dissension was a wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on January 28, 2006 in Cleveland, Ohio. The shows name come from both Lacey’s Angels member BJ Whitmer, who had begun to grow tired with his partner Jimmy Jacobs after he announced he was in love with Lacey, as well as from Matt Sydal, who has announced his intent to challenge his Generation Next teammates Austin Aries and Roderick Strong for the ROH Tag Team Championship.