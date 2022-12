Not Available

Fifth Year Festival: Dayton was a wrestling event promoted by Ring of Honor. It took place on February 23, 2007 at the Montgomery Count Fairgrounds in Dayton, Ohio. The show took place exactly five years since ROH's first show, The Era of Honor Begins, in 2002. In honor of that, a match was held between Christopher Daniels, Homicide and Jay Briscoe, three wrestlers who appeared on the debut show.