ROH Final Battle 2007

Final Battle 2007 was a professional wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on December 30, 2007 at the Manhattan Center in New York City, New York. The show was ROH's last show of 2007. One of the show's two main events was to feature Nigel McGuinness defending the ROH World Championship in a Four Way Fray against Bryan Danielson, Chris Hero and Takeshi Morishima. However, the night before McGuinness was severely injured in his defense against Austin Aries. During the match, Aries dove from the ring, smashing Nigel's face on the edge of the guard rail, resulting in a concussion, a broken nose and a gash about his eye that need 15 stitches. As a result, Aries was added to the Four Way Fray, with the winner getting a shot at the ROH World Championship at the Sixth Anniversary Show.