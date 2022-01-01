ROH Final Battle 2010

Not Available

Final Battle 2010 was a professional wrestling pay-per-view event produced by Ring of Honor. It took place on December 18, 2010, at the Manhattan Center in New York City. It was the eighth annual event in the Final Battle chronology, with the first taking place in 2002, but only the second to be broadcast live. It was the fifth ROH event to be shown as an online pay-per-view. The event saw the culmination of two rivalries, a year long battle between former tag team Kevin Steen and El Generico, as well as the feud between the Kings of Wrestling and the Briscoe Brothers. Also on the card Davey Richards, who had originally planned to stop wrestling after this event, challenged Roderick Strong for the ROH World Championship. Five other matches also took place on the undercard.