ROH Hell Freezes Over

Hell Freezes Over was a wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on January 14, 2006 at the Pennsylvania National Guard Armory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show’s name comes from the main event, as ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson takes on Combat Zone Wrestling’s Chris Hero. The match came about after Danielson and Hero made several comments about each other on the internet. Danielson then sent an open contract for a shot at the ROH World Championship to CZW, who then signed Hero. Earlier in the day, CZW held An Afternoon of Main Events at the New Alhambra Arena in Philadelphia. During the show, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Nigel McGuinness, and ROH Tag Team Champions Austin Aries and Roderick Strong jumped the guard rail, starting a fight with several CZW wrestlers. The show would be the start of the Ring of Honor vs. Combat Zone Wrestling feud, which would last for seven months.