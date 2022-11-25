ROH: Japan's Finest

Not Available

Since its inception, Ring of Honor has prided itself on presenting the absolute best professional wrestling on the planet with the top athletes not just from the United States but from around the world. In that endeavor, we have been graced with the presence of numerous wrestlers from the world of Japanese Puroresu; from young up & comers to the legends of the squared circle, ROH has been home to them all over the years. Be it Jushin 'Thunder' Liger & The Great Muta or Go Shiozaki & Dragon Kid, they have all competed here and enriched the great history of ROH.