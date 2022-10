Not Available

ROH/NJPW Global Wars 2015 - Night 2 took place in Toronto, Ontario. The event took place on May 16, 2015 and featured a main event pitting members of CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi Vice (Beretta & Rocky Romero)) against members of Bullet Club (AJ Styles & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)).