ROH Reborn Again

Reborn Again was a wrestling event promoted by Ring of Honor. It took place on May 11, 2007 in Hartford, Connecticut. After Good Times, Great Memories, Ring of Honor entered a new era, but lost several main event talents. Colt Cabana had left ROH for WWE. Likewise, Christopher Daniels left to focus on TNA, and with Daniels gone, Allison Danger also left ROH. It was later revealed that Shingo’s extended tour in ROH had ended. Then, on April 30, Ring of Honor announced they were moving to pay-per-view. The news forced TNA to pull their last two contracted wrestlers, Austin Aries and Homicide, from ROH. As with Allison Danger and Christopher Daniels, with Homicide gone, Julius Smokes became the seventh person to leave Ring of Honor.