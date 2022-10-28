ROH Supercard Of Honor IX

Not Available

*MAIN EVENT* ROH World Championship Match Jay Briscoe (c) vs "Samoan Submission Machine" Samoa Joe ROH World Television Championship Match Jay Lethal (c) vs Jushin "Thunder" Liger ROH World Tag Team Championship Match reDRagon (c) vs the Kingdom w/ Maria Kanellis Christopher Daniels vs Roderick Strong BJ Whitmer vs Jimmy Jacobs Michael Elgin vs Frankie Kazarian 6 Man Mayhem #Reborn Matt Sydal vs Moose vs Tommaso Ciampa vs Caprice Coleman vs Cedric Alexander vs Andrew Everett ACH vs Mark Briscoe