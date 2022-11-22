Not Available

ROH: Supercard of Honor X (Night One)

    Ring of Honor (ROH)

    *MAIN EVENT* The Young Bucks vs Motor City Machine Guns / *ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP* Jay Lethal (c) vs Lio Rush / ACH vs Adam Cole / *8 MAN TAG TEAM MATCH* Briscoe Bros./War Machine vs All Night Express/Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser / Roderick Strong vs Moose / *SIX-MAN MAYHEM* Donovan Dijack vs Cheeseburger vs Adam Page vs B.J. Whitmer vs Dalton Castle vs Frankie Kazarian / "Reborn" Matt Sydal vs Kyle O'Reilly / “Almighty” Christopher Daniels vs Bobby Fish / *WOMEN OF HONOR TAG TEAM MATCH* “The Exotic Goddess” Mandy Leon and “The Sugar Creature” Solo Darling vs “Bullet Babe” Amber Gallows and Deonna Purrazzo

