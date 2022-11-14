ROH The Experience

Singles Match Dragon Lee vs. Opponent Picked by Fan Vote ROH World Tag Team Title Match The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Opponents Picked by Fan Vote Four Way Match Eli Isom vs. Kenny King vs. PJ Black vs. Ultimo Guerrero Fans Choose The Partners Rush & (Jay Lethal or Dalton Castle) vs Matt Taven & (Jay Lethal or Dalton Castle) Fans Pick Stipulation Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins Fans Pick Stipulation Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Match
