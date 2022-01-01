ROH The Final Countdown Tour: Boston

Not Available

The Final Countdown Tour: Boston was a professional wrestling event promoted by Ring of Honor. It took place on September 25, 2009 at Boston University's Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts. The main even featured Bryan Danielson, in the second to last match of "The Final Countdown" tour before leaving for World Wrestling Entertainment, taking on Davey Richards. Richards was hand picked by Danielson to be his opponent as the two had never wrestled in a singles match against each other in ROH.