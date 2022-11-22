ROH: The Rise of Generation Next

Not Available

In May of 2004, at an event dubbed "Generation Next" because of its intent to give a new generation of wrestlers a chance to shine, four men took it upon themselves to crash the party and change the landscape of Ring of Honor. Led by Alex Shelley, the group took the name Generation Next for themselves and thus began the ROH careers of Austin Aries, Roderick Strong, and Jack Evans. Going into battle against foes such as The Briscoes & CM Punk, and even assualting legends like Ricky Steamboat, the quartet initally chose to take their spots but over time, with the addition of Matt Sydal, they earned their stripes with both the ROH faithful and the locker room as well. GenNext was a unit that launched five men straight into the spotlight, led one man to the ROH World Title, and in this 2-Disc DVD collection, containing 17 matches as well as key moments in their genesis, witness the Rise of Generation Next...