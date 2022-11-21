ROH The Summer of Punk

Not Available

Controversial, out-spoken, brash…those are just three words that describe the man known worldwide as CM Punk, and during his tenure in Ring of Honor, he more than lived up to those labels. He also established himself as one of the finest professional wrestlers in the world today with historic bouts against the likes of Samoa Joe, Homicide, Bryan Danielson, & Christopher Daniels, and will forever be considered a legend in ROH. But for three months in the summer of 2005, Punk shocked Ring of Honor fans & officials alike and it all began one night in June when ROH gathered to bid farewell to one of their own as Punk challenged for the ROH World Title one final time. What happened that evening kicked off three months of chaos as Punk took the World Title hostage and left ROH scrambling to find the man that would dethrone him. They were three of the most exciting, unpredictable, chaotic months in ROH’s history, and they have since come to be known as “The Summer of Punk”…