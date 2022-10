Not Available

Ring of Honor joins forces with Chikara to present "Unity" from April 28th in Chicago Ridge, IL featuring The Briscoe Brothers vs. Jogsaw & Hallowicked for the World Tag Team Titles; Wrestling's Greatest Tag Team vs. Davey Richards & Kyle O'Reilly; Kevin Steen & Jimmy Jacobs vs. El Generico & BJ Whitmer, a six man tag with ROH vs. Chikara, The All Night Express vs. The House of Truth; plus more!