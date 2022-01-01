Not Available

ROH Unscripted III

    Unscripted III was a wrestling event held by Ring of Honor. It took place on December 1, 2007 at the Frontier Fieldhouse in Chicago Ridge, Illinois. The show was originally supposed to be the 2007 Trios Tournament, but was canceled when several of the wrestlers were unable to make it to the show. While some were merely late to the venue due to the weather conditions, Jack Evans, Ruckus, Necro Butcher and Human Tornado, all of whom had been traveling together, were involved in a car accident. Evans suffered a concussion while the three others were relatively unharmed.

