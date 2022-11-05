Not Available

Rojavanam Cast is Karthik muthuraman and Laila. Muthu(Karthik) is the favorite employee at Rojaavanam, a home for the aged owned jointly by two friends(Ravikumar and 'Nizhalgal' Ravi). Sindhu(Malavika) is a psychology student staying at the home. Muthu falls in love with Roja(Laila), the daughter of his boss but learns that the boss and his friend, had decided long ago that their children would be married and this has resulted in the friend's son growing up enamoured of Roja. Roja's father accepts Muthu as his son-in-law but his friend, angered at this, decides to bulldoze Rojavanam to the...