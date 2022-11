Not Available

Rojo y Negro are the colors (black and red) of the Falange's flag (Fascist Spanish Party). This movie was considered lost for a long time and a copy was discovered a few years ago.It was restored and screened in Filmoteca Española in Madrid. The main roles are Conchita Montenegro as Luisa, and Ismael Merlo as Miguel. (Written by IMDB registered user dbotoreales)