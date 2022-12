Not Available

Taison Maeda's Teiken High School class goes on a field trip to the Kansai region of Japan, which is where Taison is from. Taison's little brother Youkou sent a message to Taison & his older brother Fujio that their father, Monson, is sick and that they should return home to visit him. This trip back will also allow Taison to put some closure on his past regarding his friend Naoto & his ex, Haruka.