Roky Erickson: Live on Rockpalast

Guitarist, singer and harmonica player Roky Erickson was one of the pioneers of Psychedelic Rock with his band 13th Floor Elevators in the 1960s. After being diagnosed with a serious case of schizophrenia, Erickson spent years in mental institutions, but continued to make music. As the nineties began - especially among musicians from the alternative rock sector - to form a growing fan base to this day. These include such diverse bands as REM, Okkervil River or Kasabian - a testament to Erickson's great influence on today's rock scene. Since 2008, Erickson is back on stage and brought in 2010 with Okkervil River as a backing band on his album "True Love Cast Out All Evil" out.