Legendary psych rocker and founding member of 13th Floor Elevators, Roky Erickson returned to the stage in 2008 to perform songs from the 13th Floor Elevators catalog that had not been performed in decades. Backed by the neo-psychedelic rock heavyweights, The Black Angels, Night of the Vampire captures a special performance Halloween night 2008 from the El Ray Theater in Los Angeles.