Roland Kirk: Live in '64 & '67

This collection presents Rahsaan Roland Kirk playing with his entire instrumental arsenal of flutes, siren, music box, whistles, manzello, stritch, clarinet, and tenor saxophones-sometimes simultaneously! Even longtime Rahsaan Roland Kirk fans will be surprised and delighted by the renditions of Milestones and The Sandpiper. One of Europe's most highly regarded and creative drummers, Daniel Humair, accompanies Kirk on two of the three concert videos and on the other, the ever-resourceful Alex Riel, of Bill Evans Trio fame, provides the fire and the swing. This collection includes two different renditions of "Three For the Festival", arguably Kirk's most spectacular performance piece.