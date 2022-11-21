Roland the Mighty

Not Available

Charlemagne and saracen Agramante are at war. Although the Franks are outnumbered by their enemies they succeed in containing them in the Pyrenean foothills. A truce is signed between the two sides, during which Agramante treacherously sends Angélique, a beautiful seductress of his retinue,to the paladin camp. Meanwhile the emperor has decided to give his daughter Aude to his brave nephew Roland but chance has it that she meets Renaud,Roland's lieutenant, first. The two young people fall in love. Later on, the truce is broken and fight resumes. Betrayed by Ganelon, Roland is momentarily disowned by his uncle.