Rolandz: Danzar igen

It is time for Roland Järverup and Rolandz to follow up the album "Jajamen" with a tour in the north of Sweden. The tour starts in Luleå and is completed in Idre and is led by tour manager Thomas Deutgen. To be on tour is not always so easy, especially if your name is Roland Järverup and misses your mother, and your Toyota Corolla. Rolandz dansar igen is a movie about the life on tour, crazy fans, wet after parties, pony riding and mysterious tourney managers. The man from the forest is back in a comedy full of music.