Not Available

Role Play

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Passion towards creation, mad jealousy... The provocative Role Play which travels back and forth imagination and reality starts now... Best selling writer Jeong-ho attempts at a fatal Role Play for a passionate new novel. Ji-soo, a famous university professor can't help but suspect her husband as she is full of jelaousy and Hye-in a provocative and attractive university student who jumps into the unstable life of this couple. Jeong-ho feels she looks just like his first love and considers her a muse to writing a new novel through the Role Play. His wife gets jealous when she sees his novel and has sudden intercourse with him as if she is aware of Hye-in.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images