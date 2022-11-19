Not Available

Passion towards creation, mad jealousy... The provocative Role Play which travels back and forth imagination and reality starts now... Best selling writer Jeong-ho attempts at a fatal Role Play for a passionate new novel. Ji-soo, a famous university professor can't help but suspect her husband as she is full of jelaousy and Hye-in a provocative and attractive university student who jumps into the unstable life of this couple. Jeong-ho feels she looks just like his first love and considers her a muse to writing a new novel through the Role Play. His wife gets jealous when she sees his novel and has sudden intercourse with him as if she is aware of Hye-in.