Rolie Polie Olie: The Baby Bot Chase

An ill-fated attempt to capture a wishing star as a gift for their parents leads Rolie and Zowie into a musical outer space venture that brings a pair of lost twins into their lives in the multicolored robotic family's second feature-length outing. The baby bots have inadvertently left their dwelling, a fantasy foster home more akin to amusement park than institution. When Rolie and Zowie bring the misplaced babies back to their home planet, Mom and Dad are willing to give up the Family Fun Day Parade in order to track down the "mothership." The intergalactic road trip results in the discovery that the infants need a good adoptive home. The parents offer verbal agreement (no red tape or exorbitant fees here!) and it's back home in time for the parade in this sweetly unjaded 68-minute movie from the folks at Disney Playhouse. (Ages 2 to 7) --Kimberly Heinrichs