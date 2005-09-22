2005

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Roll Bounce is a 2005 American comedy-drama film written by Norman Vance Jr. and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. The film stars hip hop artist Bow Wow as the leader of a roller skating crew in 1970s Chicago. The film also stars Nick Cannon, Meagan Good, Brandon T. Jackson, Wesley Jonathan, Chi McBride, Kellita Smith, and Jurnee Smollett. Description above from the Wikipedia article Roll Bounce, licensed under CC-BY-SA, full list of contributors on Wikipedia.