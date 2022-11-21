Not Available

Tired of doing the same old workout videos? Well the Los Angeles's own Heart Attack Roller Derby Team has put a new spin on working out at home. They put together an amazing workout video suitable for everyone looking for a fun, new way to get into shape. Their workout routine cobines strength training and plyometrics perfect for roller derby athletes or anyone looking to tone up their problems areas.Roller Derby Workout is not just for derby girls. Skates are totally optional and all of the excercises are easy to pick up. You don't need any prior skating experience or roller skates to get great results. They'll guide you through full body workout sections on flexibility, abs, legs, buns, and balance. You can do them individually, but for the total body experience body experience tryout the entire routine.