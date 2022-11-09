Rollerbabes

Not Available

In the future sexual intercourse is outlawed because of overpopulation and people take anti-aphrodisiac pills in order to curtail any carnal urges. The only form of coitus allowed is done by licensed performers on live television broadcasts as an aid to masturbation. Shrewd, but down on his luck television executive Sherman Frobish, the man responsible for a naughty top-rated TV program, comes up with the bright idea of a live TV sex show contest in which the participants fornicate while racing around on roller skates in order to salvage his floundering career.