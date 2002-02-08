2002

Rollerball

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 2002

Studio

Atlas Entertainment

From the director of Die Hard comes this high-octane thriller that roars along at a breakneck pace (Los Angeles Times)! Starring Chris Klein (American Pie), Jean Reno (Ronin), LL Cool J (Charlie's Angels) and Rebecca Romijn-Stamos (X-Men), Rollerball goes full-throttle with excitement from its death-defying opening until its explosive end! Jonathan Cross (Klein) is the newest recruit in the most extreme sport of all time where his fast moves and killer looks make him an instant superstar. But Cross life in the fast lane collides with reality when he learns that the league's owner (Reno) is orchestrating serious on-court accidents to boost ratings. Now Cross plans to take down the owner and his ruthless sport before the game puts an end to him!

Cast

Chris KleinJonathan Cross
LL Cool JMarcus Ridley
Rebecca RomijnAurora
Naveen AndrewsSanjay
Jean RenoAlexi Petrovich
Oleg TaktarovDenekin

