Rollin' Home to Texas

This one starts differently but, in the end, it is another version of Robert Emmett Tansey's oft-used plot of "employing bad guys as good guys to help the good-good guys capture the bad-bad guys." The warden of the Desert Wells Penitentiary asks Tex Reed and Slim to check the series of bank robberies which have been committed by escaped convicts. Lockwood, head of an opposing political machine, is behind the escapes and robberies, and the escapes are being planned by Red, a convict. Tex trails the next escapee but the hang shoots the man before Tex can question him. Jimmy, brother of Tex's girl friend Mary, is set up, by the gang, to be killed while robbing a bank by Carter who will collect a reward for shooting him. Jimmy is wounded but not killed and Tex arrests him to keep him safe. The gang now wants to get rid of Tex, so they send Red, dressed as a prison guard, with a fake message from the Warden for Tex.