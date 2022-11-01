Rollin: The Decline of the Auto Industry and Rise of the Drug Economy in Detroit

Not Available

Artists and journalists love to invoke that holy word of American evil ' Detroit ' whenever they can. After all, what could be cooler than cars, Motown, and murder? And in the aftermath of the recent economic meltdown and auto industry bail-out Detroit has become shorthand for all that ails America. Detroit was once the seat of the greatest economic empire the world has ever seen; the auto industry; but now, Detroit is the face of failure. Failure not of the city's people, but of its leaders and of America itself. 'Rollin' is the true story of the decline of the auto industry and the rise of the drug economy in Detroit.