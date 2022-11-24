Rollin' Wild

Not Available

Imagine what it would look like if the animals we are familiar with on the African savannah were fat and still full of gas? In the pond, Red Flamingo stands in the middle of the water with one leg. Its thin legs and round body are like a bunch of pink balloons. Predator crocodile approaching! Look out! But don't worry too much. On the dusty grassland, fat cheetahs are chasing fat gazelles. Well, you won't see the classic pictures of predators on TV, because these two silly and cute goods have their own funny performances. A few non zebras are drinking at the edge of a pond. Usually the predators will come close quietly, but they don't know it at all. On the fat prairie, anything can happen This film is the propaganda animation of the 20th Stuttgart International Animation Festival in 2013.