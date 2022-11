Not Available

"It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...This time, it really is a plane -- several of them, in fact -- and they belong to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, aka the Blue Angels. Set to an evocative score, this film showcases the beautiful aerial acrobatics the Blue Angels are able to coax out of their F/A Fighter Jets ("Hornets") in a spectacular air show that you can watch from the comfort (and safety!) of your own home.