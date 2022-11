Not Available

Two tramp puppies horn in on a blue ribbon show. Features two original songs by Philip A. Scheib, "Rhythm of the Rails", and a short reprise of "Five Puplets" (from the earlier cartoon of the same name). Contrast of old and new: the first scene of the puppies riding the rails was by "Connie" Rasinski, just breaking in as a full-fledged animator; the following shot of them walking the rails is by co-producer Frank Moser, who went back to the silents.