THE ROLLING STONES BEAT CLUB 1972 The Rialto Theater Montreux, Switzerland May 18th 1972 Rehearsals for the upcoming US Tour Filmed by German Radio Bremen TV for Beat-Club 1. Shake Your Hips 2. Tumbling Dice #1 3. Tumbling Dice #2 4. Jam Session #1 5. Jam Session #2 6. Loving Cup