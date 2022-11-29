Not Available

Rolando Andrade, also known as Rolo, is an Ecuadorian who has lived in Argentina for 20 years and works as a photojournalist for the Clarín newspaper in Buenos Aires. Away from any "objectivity" he carries in his backpack along with his photographic elements a set of values, feelings and looks that he permanently displays in his daily activities. In the search for the record of the news, the protagonist is absorbed by the electoral contest in Argentina and in this context, his statements coexist with the duality of love and hate as inputs for political construction.