Year 51 b.C.: After eight years of war, the Caesar triumphs in the war against the Gaul. There are celebrations both for the victory and the return to Rome. Meanwhile, in the capital of the empire, Pompeo, a senator loved by people, loses his wife, the daughter of the Caesar. The Caesar, who has been informed about a plot from the Senate against his downfall, decides to re-enter Rome in full force.