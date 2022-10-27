Not Available

Roma bene

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Oceanic Filmproduktion GmbH

Nino Manfredi is a police captain, giving an onlooker's point-of-view towards the decadent society folk. Party itself features a down & out baron, who dances with the party's glamorous hostess Virna Lisi so that he can steal her valuable earrings. When they're missing, she's angry enough to call in the cops (Manfredi shows up) and have the baron taken away.

Cast

Senta BergerPrincess Dede Marescalli
Vittorio CaprioliIl barone Maurizio Di Vittis
Franco FabriziNino Rappi
Virna LisiSilvia Santi
Mario FelicianiTeo Teopoulos
Philippe LeroyGiorgio Santi

