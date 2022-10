Not Available

Romaine, a tall thirty-year-old woman, has not found herself yet. She has been living for several years with her boyfriend Justin. When, overnight,the latter drags her after him to Canada in order to start a new life, she blows smoke. Not only does she hate surprises but she is scared to death of taking the plane. Once in Montréal Airport, she dumps Justin after confessing to him things he would rather not have heard. Her Far North adventures can start...