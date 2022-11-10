1953

Roman Holiday

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 1953

Studio

Paramount

Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley, who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her, but romance soon gets in the way.

Cast

Gregory PeckJoe Bradley
Audrey HepburnPrincess Ann
Eddie AlbertIrving Radovich
Hartley PowerMr. Hennessy
Harcourt WilliamsAmbassador
Margaret RawlingsCountess Vereberg

View Full Cast >

Images