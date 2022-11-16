Not Available

Romance in NYC is a PoV perspective of the Boyfriend and his Girlfriend taking you on a journey through their life enjoying an everyday in NYC, but capturing the tiny nuances that are romance, even in the most mundane situations, with NYC as a beautiful backdrop. The goal is to give you the feeling of 'I remember that,' from one relationship or another, to 'I want that day' without going over the top cheesy... balancing romance and realistic situations. To achieve the right intimate candid feel, it was shot entirely on an iPhone 6.