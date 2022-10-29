Romance in the Outfield

Not Available

Heather is an attractive, competitive, softball player used to winning. Tyler is a competitive baseball player, charming, and saintly, who hasn't kissed. So what happens when Heather tries to get his first kiss, and Tyler tries to win her heart to help launch his baseball career? It results in a head-on competition igniting a series of of light-hearted ploys of cat-and-mouse that will keep you interested to the end. To top it off falling in love wasn't a part of their plan...so now Tyler must choose between his dream, and Heather. And she must choose between love, and changing who she was.