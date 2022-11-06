Romance on Lushan Mountain 2010

Not Available

The classic film "Romance on Lushan Mountain" was a big hit in China in 1980. Thirty years later, leading actress Zhang Yu is delivering a sequel to fans, but this time as the director. Now let's take a closer look at Friday's premiere in Nanjing. It's just a peck on the cheek to filmgoers today, but that was the first kiss featured in a movie made after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949. Not only did it break a taboo on big screen intimacy, but it also made then-23-year-old actress Zhang Yu an idol throughout the country. Now, 30 years later, Zhang is back as the director presenting a sequel to the classic romance. She says the new film is out to explore the meaning of real love. Attaching 2010 to the original name, the new "Romance on Lushan Mountain" appeals to today's audiences. The film will be released across China on October 5th.