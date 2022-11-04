Romance on the Orient Express

1985

Lily, an American traveling on the famous Orient Express train from Venice to Paris, suddenly runs into her former lover, Alex, whom they met and had a tender romance 10 years earlier while vacationing in France which ended abruptly when he walked out on her without saying a word. Now Alex tries to make up for lost time with Lily while she digs into his past to find out what haunting secrets that he has which led to their abrupt breakup.