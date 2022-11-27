Romance with Revolution

Not Available

The October Revolution in Russia: Was it a national catastrophe that interrupted the natural course of the country’s development, or the beginning of a powerful breakthrough from age-old backwardness? The film tells about the fate of people who endured the impossible burden — they raised a country that was not ready for it. They had incredible plans — to organize a world revolution. But their lives were cut off just as tragically as the fate of the Russian Empire that they had crushed.