Akash and Shibu are two jail birds who escape from a train while they are being transported to a jail. They end up in a village at the Kerala – Tamil Nadu border, where they are mistaken for a pair of priests expected at the local monastery. The duo masquerade as priests, and reopen a church which has been closed for years, thereby winning over the villagers. A series of events that take place after their arrival bring about a change in their outlook towards life and society.