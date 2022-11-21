Romans d'ados

Not Available

Adolescence is a difficult and often awkward age. It is a complex period, during which teenagers try to assert themselves on their way to adulthood. A period full of dangers, discoveries, experimentations, dreams and tough realities. This collection of four documentary films explores the 7-year development of seven teenagers from the age of twelve to eighteen years. It is an unprecedented immersion into the usually secret world of adolescence. With rare spontaneity, Aurélie, Jordann, Mélanie, Thys, Rachel, Xavier and Virginie share their reflections, joys, sorrows, hopes and disappointments with the audience. Through them and their parents, this series not only paints the picture of the fragile and distraught contemporary family, but also of an increasingly disorientated society.