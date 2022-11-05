Romantic Blue

Not Available

Mai and Men are brothers. Mai quits school to go work as a mechanic while his brother stays in school and chases girls. However his need for money increases as his father gets sick and ends up in the hospital with bills no one can afford. He has a girlfriend he loves named Pom. The mechanic there knows of his financial problems and teaches him how to break into cars. He introduces him to a professional car theft gang and he starts working for them. The gang is run by Toh who he soon finds out is a violent sadistic killer. They all start arguing about the division of the profits from the cars. His girlfriend runs off with his brother as he is never around. Can Mai fix things up with her and can he get out of the gang alive?